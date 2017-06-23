National Conference condemns lynching of Kashmir police officer

[India], June 23 (ANI): The spokesperson of the National Conference (NC), Junaid Matoo, on Friday expressed shock and anguish over the brutal killing of a deputy superintendent of police in Srinagar and said that this act of barbarism should be condemned unequivocally by all.

Matoo told ANI, "This has been the most tragic and shameful incident ever. This is inhuman first and un-Islamic later. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq needs to answer on this and we want to know why he was silent on this matter as he was present there. The leader must be unbiased irrespective of any political identity- first comes service then comes pride".

A wreath laying ceremony of the slain officer was held today at 11 a.m. Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammed Ayub Pandith was lynched near the Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area of Srinagar after he allegedly opened fire on a group of people who caught him clicking pictures near a mosque. Three people were injured by the pistol firing. Curfew has been imposed in the area and police reinforcements had to be deployed to restore normalcy. Immediately after the incident, Ayub's body was taken to the police control room for identification and completion of other legal procedures. Muslims across Kashmir were observing Shab-e-Qadr (the night of power) with night-long prayers and supplications being made inside the mosques and shrines of the valley. As a precautionary measure, the authorities have already announced restrictions on the movement of people in seven police station areas of the city. (ANI)