National Health Agency restructured as National Health Authority

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the restructuring of National Health Agency as the National Health Authority.

However, no new funds have been approved and the existing budget that was approved for the National Health Agency including costs related to IT, human resources, infrastructure, operational costs, and so on would be utilised by the National Health Authority.

According to an official statement, the restructuring has been done for the better implementation of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY). The scheme aims to provide annual health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to 10.74 crore beneficiary families, that is, over 50 crore beneficiaries across India.

"The existing National Health Agency has been dissolved and will be replaced by the National Health Authority as an attached office to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare," stated the statement. "With this decision, the existing multi-tier decision-making structure has been replaced with the Governing Board chaired by the Minister of Health & Family Welfare so as to enable the decision making at a faster pace," the statement added. It is envisaged that the National Health Authority shall have full accountability, authority and mandate to implement PM-JAY through an efficient, effective and transparent decision-making process. (ANI)