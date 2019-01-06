National Herald case: AJL moves Delhi HC's double bench against eviction order

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): The Associated Journals Limited (AJL), publisher of National Herald newspaper, on Saturday approached the double bench of the Delhi High Court challenging single bench's order asking it to vacate Herald House.

On December 21, high court's single bench had dismissed the petition filed by AJL, challenging the Centre's decision to cancel its lease and vacate Herald House.

AJL had approached the single bench of the high court on November 12.

In October last year, the Urban Development Ministry asked AJL to vacate the building by November 15 stating that Herald House's 56-year-old lease to the publisher had ended.(ANI)