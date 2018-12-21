National Herald case: Court dismisses AJL's plea challenging eviction order

[India], Dec 21 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the petition filed by Associated Journals Limited (AJL), publisher of National Herald newspaper, challenging the Centre's decision to cancel its lease and vacate Herald House.

The Centre, in its eviction order passed on October 30, had mentioned a violation of lease conditions by AJL, and said that Herald House's 56-year-old lease to AJL had ended.

The publisher had then approached the high court on November 12 against the eviction order of the Urban Development Ministry.

AJL, in its petition, stated that the government decision to cancel the lease is "politically motivated". It further stated that the impugned order is vitiated by malafides and bias, and had been issued with oblique political motives. "The proceedings have been initiated for the purposes of scuttling the voices of dissent and the voice of the largest opposition party in the country. It is a clear affront to the freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a)of the Constitution and a deliberate attempt to suppress and destroy the legacy of the first Prime Minister of the country Jawaharlal Nehru, by the powers that be," the petition read. AJL also stated that shutting down National Herald premises was a "deliberate attempt by the government to suppress and destroy the legacy of Nehru." (ANI)