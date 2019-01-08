National Herald case: Swamy urges PM Modi to institute high-level inquiry

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): BJP MP Dr Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to institute a high-level inquiry to determine how the Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBTD) is illegal and the circular issued against exonerating "TDK" (Sonia Gandhi) and "Bambino" (Rahul Gandhi) in the National Herald case was withdrawn.

"I am asking the Prime Minister to institute a high-level inquiry to determine how the CBTD illegal and withdrawn Circular exonerating TDK and Bambino in National Herald case was issued. It cannot have been issued on the authority of an under Secretary," Swamy tweeted.

Earlier, Swamy has called Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi as "TDK" means "TaDaKka" and "Bambino" ("male child" in Italian) to her son and party's president Rahul Gandhi.

According to Hindu mythology, in the epic Ramayan -Tadakka (or Tataka) was a 'Yaksha' princess-turned-demoness, who was cursed by sage Agastya for being vengeful on him following her husband's death. She and her son Sabahu turned demonic, attempting to harass as many sages as they could.

The National Herald scam is an ongoing case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, their companies and associated persons. On December 31, 2018, a circular issued by CBDT was withdrawn on January 4, as it would have implications in the ongoing National Herald case involving top Congress leaders.

"It has been brought to the notice of the board that the matter relating to the interpretation of the term 'receives' used in section 56(2)(via) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 is sub judice in certain higher judicial forums. Further, representations have been received from stakeholders seeking clarification on other similar provisions in section 56 of the Act," CBDT said while withdrawing circular in the case.

Swamy tweet comes after the Associated Journals Limited (AJL), publisher of National Herald newspaper, on Saturday approached the double bench of the Delhi High Court challenging single bench's order asking it to vacate Herald House in the national capital.

Swamy, in his plea, alleged that the Congress party granted an interest-free loan of Rs. 90.25 crore to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), owner of the National Herald newspaper.

On December 21, high court's single bench had dismissed the petition filed by AJL, challenging the Centre's decision to cancel its lease and vacate Herald House.

AJL had approached the single bench of the high court on November 12.

In November 2017, the two Congress leaders filed their response to the application filed by Swamy.

In their response, they stated that the application filed by Swamy was not bonafide and filled with the sole object of "delaying the proceedings in a lifeless case". (ANI)