National Herald: Court allows Swamy to summon papers

[India], May 26 (ANI): A Delhi court on Saturday allowed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy to summon those documents, officials after examination, as evidence in the National Herald case.

The court has also disallowed Swamy's petition in the case seeking Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi to either admit or deny the documents filed by him on whether they are originals.

Meanwhile, Swamy told ANI, "What Court is saying is that instead of accused confirming or denying, you move the evidence becoming a witness yourself and summon documents and witnesses who are competent and at that stage, we'll decide on the admissibility of the documents."

Swamy, petitioner in the case had filed three applications in which he had accused Rahul and Sonia Gandhi and others of allegedly misappropriating funds. On January 20, the court of metropolitan magistrate Ambika Singh had ordered the documents submitted by the petitioner in the case, Swamy, to be kept in a sealed cover till next hearing. Swamy, in his plea, alleged that the Congress party granted an interest-free loan of Rs. 90.25 crore to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), owner of the National Herald newspaper. In November last year, the two Congress leaders filed their response to the application filed by Swamy. In the response, they stated that the application filed by Swamy was not bonafide and filled with the sole object of "delaying the proceedings in a lifeless case". (ANI)