National Herald matter: Accused to file reply on Swamy's application

[India], 18 (ANI): All the accused in the National Herald matter are likely to file their reply to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy's plea in a Delhi Court today.

The accused include Congress Party President Sonia Gandhi, Vice President Rahul Gandhi, Congress treasurer Motilal Vora, party leaders Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda.

All the accused will file their reply on Swamy's new application, which sought documents from the Associated Journal Limited (AJL), including the copy of the ledger extract, bank statement filed with Registrar of Companies (ROC), minutes of the meeting in which the decision to convert the loan into share capital was taken, balance sheet, profit and loss account with Auditors Report in the year in which the loan was taken.

The newspaper gained limelight after the BJP leader filed a case in 2012 against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Congress treasurer Motilal Vora, party leaders Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda. Earlier on July 1, the Delhi court sought a reply from Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders on Swamy's plea. After which, as per reports, the Congress president and party vice-president were asked to file their reply to the plea on July 22.