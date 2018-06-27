National interest a priority, says DK Shivakumar

[India], June 27 (ANI): Amid reports of an alleged rift in Karnataka, Congress leader DK Shivakumar said national interest is the priority of the state government.

In an interview to ANI, Shivakumar claimed that differences are being created within the government.

"Some people are trying to create differences but we are looking at national interest and interest of the party. There is no problem. We will obey whatever decision Rahul Gandhi has taken," he added.

Earlier this week, a video clipping surfaced where former chief minister Siddaramaiah was seen expressing his unhappiness over Kumaraswamy's move to table a fresh budget when he had already tabled one before the Assembly polls.

He even objected to some Congress MLAs lobbying for cabinet berths and holding meetings. Following this, Kumaraswamy hit back at his predecessor and said he did not become the chief minister by "mercy" or by "begging" for the post but was being impeded from presenting a full budget. The differences between two of the tallest leaders in the fragile coalition come about a month after the two parties joined hands to rule Karnataka. (ANI)