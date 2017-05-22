National-level shooter's husband charged of forceful conversion

[India], May 22 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a chargesheet against the husband and mother-in-law of national-level shooter Tara Sahdev for allegedly forcing her to convert to Islam.

The case was filed in Ranchi.

The case was transferred to the CBI by the Jharkhand High Court on May 22, 2015.

The agency has also slapped charges of rape against her husband, Ranjeet Singh Kohli alias Raqibul Hassan for forcing her to convert her religion and torturing her.

In the chargesheet filed at a CBI court in Ranchi, the agency has charged Kohli, mother-in-law Kaushal Rani, and the then Registrar, Vigilance, Jharkhand High Court Mushtaque Ahmed, currently under suspension, for alleged criminal conspiracy and dowry. The Court has taken cognizance of the chargesheet and asked the accused to produce before it on July 1. Sahdev got married to Kohli on July 7, 2014. Sahdev had earlier claimed that Kohli had concealed his religion before getting married. The agency has charged Ahmed of eve teasing and pressuring Tara's family to get her married to Hassan. The case has been booked under Sections 120b, 376, 323 and 498(A). (ANI)