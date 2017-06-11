National-level weightlifter harassed, alleges ignorance by authorities

[India], June 11 (ANI): A national-level weightlifter has alleged that she is not being heard by the police and the authorities over being troubled by men in Agra.

National-level athlete Heena Usmani said she has been harassed and passed offensive comments by local men. She also said that the men were threatening her.

The incident took place in the Shahganj area and came to light when Heena and her family visited the Senior Superintendent of Police's (SSP) office to complain about the local police who were supposedly favouring the accused.

Heena said, "After we filed an FIR against the accused Sanjay Kumar, he filed a counter FIR accusing us of robbery." The incident reportedly took place on May 30 when Heena's younger brother was visiting his friend's place where a man named Sanjay, who often stalked her made lewd comments to instigate her brother. (ANI)