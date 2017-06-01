National security being treated in cavalier manner: Congress

[India], June 1 (ANI): The Congress Party on Thursday accused the Centre for treating national security in a cavalier manner.

"Arun Jaitley should tell the country is he a part Finance Minister or is he a part time Defence Minister. Never has it happened in the past that India's national security has been treated in such a cavalier manner," Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari told ANI.

Tewari said that the seriousness of the Modi Government is easily visible by the kind of importance and priority the government has given to the defence sector.

He was also critical about the fictitious 7.1 percent growth static projected by the Center for fiscal 2016-17 and said the Centre has in past three years completely destroyed the nation's economy. On Wednesday, Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian asserted that macro-economic instruments should be put together and deployed along with policy support, to realize the full potential of the economy. Calling the GDP growth of 7.1 percent as "a healthy economic growth number," he added that the GDP growth for the financial year 2017 is a "robust number," which is slightly higher than economic survey projection. He said that with better monsoon projection this year, the numbers are expected to be better. (ANI)