National Testing Agency declares UGC NET results

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): The National Testing Agency has declared the UGC NET results today, in which 9,56,837 candidates appeared.

While 44,001 candidates qualified for eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor, 3,883 candidates qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and earned eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor.

The first UGC NET examination was conducted by NTA from December 18 to 22 on two shifts per day across 235 cities in the country. The examination was conducted in 85 subjects.

There were 598 examination centres across the country. A total number of 742 observers, 295 city-coordinators and 24 state coordinators were deputed at these centres to ensure smooth and fair conduct of examination. During this set of examinations, computer-based exams was introduced for the first time to reduce the burden on examinees. Furthermore, to facilitate quick employment of eligible candidates, the result has been declared in record time. In order to make the examination system transparent, the question paper and recorded responses were displayed for verification by examinees. To ensure accuracy of result, the keys of question papers were displayed in advance to invite challenges, if any. For the first time in nationwide professional examinations, live CCTV surveillance was conducted through more than 8000 CCTVs. Also, cheating using mobile network and other electronic devices was curbed installing jammers at all centres. (ANI)