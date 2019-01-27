National Testing Agency to conduct CMAT, GPAT exams on Monday

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) on January 28 from 9.30am to 12:30pm for 64,582 registered candidates at 183 centres in 84 cities of 24 States/UTs.

Union Ministry of Human Resource Development said in a statement on Sunday that 403 candidates are registered for the examination at two centres in two cities in northeastern states and 1,197 candidates at 14 centres in three cities in Jammu & Kashmir.

In view of the request received from the local administration due to inclement weather, CMAT-2019 is also being conducted on January 29 for 187 candidates belonging to Kashmir region at Srinagar, who were earlier allotted centres in Jammu, said the ministry.

The NTA is also conducting Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) on January 28 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm for 42,827 registered candidates at 128 centres in 84 cities of 24 States/UTs. As many as 377candidates are registered for the examination at two centres in two cities in northeastern states, while 139 candidates at two centres in two cities in Jammu & Kashmir, said the ministry in the statement. The ministry said that both the examinations are being conducted completely on a computer-based test (CBT) mode. All the preparations for the exam have been completed. A control room has been opened at NTA headquarters and 24 state coordinators, 99 city coordinators, and 265 observers have been positioned. A third-party audit of the examination centres has been completed. (ANI)