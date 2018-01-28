Nation's unity in danger: RJD at all-party meet

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) raised a range of issues from inflation to communal violence at the all-party meeting of the Parliament on Sunday, Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav of the party said.

After the meeting, Yadav told media, "We tried to raise many issues; Inflation is rising, unemployment is rising, there is anger among the youth. Peace and harmony is being driven out and violence is being spread. Nation's unity is in danger."

Yadav informed that incident of violence in Maharashtra's Koregaon and Bihar's Buxar were also raised by the party.

"We will also raise other questions, from farmers' suicide to many other issues. We feel the constitutional rights and the Constitution are being weakened, the institutions are being weakened and the freedom to speak is being restricted," he added. The Members of Parliament attended the Pre-budget session all-party meeting called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar ahead of the Budget Session today. (ANI)