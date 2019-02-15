Nationwide protests erupt against Pulwama terror attack

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): Protest ensued in different parts on the country against the merciless killing of as many as 40 security personnel on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Youths, who in Jammu and Kashmir protested against death of the CRPF personnel and said, "We are protesting against the killing of 40 CRPF jawans. This is shameful. There should be stern actions now, there should be another surgical strike."

Another protest took place in Bhopal by the workers of BJP, who also expressed their grief over the loss of lives. One of the workers said, "Very painful and shameful incident. The terrorists are bred by Pakistan. We want Prime Minister Modi to attack Pakistan and teach it a lesson"

In the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir, around 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday when their convoy was targeted by a suspected suicide bomber of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora. This is the deadliest attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier in September 2016, an Army camp was stormed by terrorists in Uri, killing 19 soldiers. Prior to that, 28 BSF personnel were killed in an attack on a convoy of the paramilitary force in 2004.Strongly condemning the attack, the Prime Minister termed it as “despicable” and asserted, “The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs.” (ANI)