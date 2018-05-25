Nav Nirman Diksha to be dedicated to development: Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met officials on Thursday to plan the Nav Nirman Diksha, which is held annually between June 2 and June 8 across the state.

He declared that this year the state will not just celebrate the formation of Andhra Pradesh, but will also focus on spreading awareness of the injustices faced after the bifurcation.

"The economy of Telangana depends primarily on its service sector, and Hyderabad generates a large portion of its income. While they rank second in South India, we will take at least seven years to increase our per capita income and go at par with other states. This year, Nav Nirman Diksha should be dedicated to all the work and development in the state in the last four years", said the CM.

"In spite of not getting support from the Centre, we have grown immensely only due to hard work. Even though our per capita income is the lowest in South India, our pace of growth is the fastest", he added. The seven-day programme will begin on June 2 with a pledge and will spread awareness about the Bifurcation Act, assurances given by the Centre and the benefits provided with the Special Category Status. The programmes throughout the seven days will focus on a range of issues from agriculture, to women and child development, health, education, employment, infrastructure development and good governance. After the programmes, the Maha Sankalpam will take place, marking the end of Nav Nirman Diksha, which will declare the action plan for the state and goals for the next few years. Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra, Principal Secretaries G. Sai Prasad, Ajay Jain, Secretary Girija Shankar, Mukesh Kumar Meena, Solomon Arokia Raj, Shashi Bhushan, Additional Secretary A. V. Rajamouli, RTG CEO Ahmed Babu, CEO of SERP P. Krishna Mohan, Special Chief Secretary B. Rajashekar and Krishna District Collector Laxmi Kantham were also present in the meeting. (ANI)