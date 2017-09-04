Naveen Jindal and three others granted bail in Urtan coal block scam

[India], September 4 (ANI): The Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court today granted bail to industrialist and former Congress parliamentarian Naveen Jindal, along with three others, in connection with the alleged irregularities pertaining to the Urtan North Coal Block in Madhya Pradesh on a condition of furnishing a bond of Rs. 1 lakh.

The next hearing will be held on October 31.

Besides Jindal, the others summoned as accused were Sushil Maroo, the former Director of Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL), former Deputy Managing Director Anand Goyal and CEO Vikrant Gujral.

The CBI had charge sheeted the accused under sections of criminal conspiracy and cheating of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The industrialist is also facing prosecution in a case relating to allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand. (ANI)