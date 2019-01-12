Naveen Patnaik unveils Odisha agriculture fair Krushi

[India], Jan 12 (ANI): Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Friday unveiled the logo of Krushi-2019 featuring a "Sweet Potato". Like previous year, the state agriculture fair Krushi Odisha 2019 is scheduled to be held from January 15 to 19 in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

Chief Minister Patnaik will inaugurate Krushi Odisha-2019 on January 15. Since Odisha occupies number one position in "Sweet Potato" production, it has been chosen as the logo of Krushi-2019.

The developments in Agriculture and Allied sector and modern technologies are showcased in the fair. The key objective is to showcase the power of the farming and Agriculture Industry in the state and highlight the investment opportunity in this sector.

There will be seven farmers' scientist's interaction workshop during the four days. All about 120 best farmers selected from 30 districts representing various enterprises like Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, and Animal Husbandry will be felicitated in the occasion. As many as 18 countries have been requested through their embassy to send delegations to participate in the state Agriculture Fair and to address the appropriate technical session at the conference. (ANI)