Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Rahul a 'rising sun'

[India], December 11 (ANI): Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday said 'youth see Rahul Gandhi as a rising sun'.

Expressing excitement over the elevation, Sidhu told ANI, "This is very fortunate for our nation. Majority in our country is youth and they need an inspiration".

"Youth see Rahul Gandhi as a rising sun due to his conduct, thought process and character," he said.

Further hailing the Gandhi family for their sacrifice towards the country, Sidhu said, "Jaancha parkha khada khaandaan hai. Pt. Nehru ne is desh ko azaadi di. Indira Ji, Rajiv Ji ne apni jaan desh pe nyochavar ki. Sonia Ji ne khud piche rehke Sardaar Manmohan singh ko satta di. Aur ab Rahul Gandhi Hindustan ko vishvasniyata denge, kirdaar denge, bharosa denge"

(It is a well-tested family. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru gave country freedom. Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the country. Sonia Gandhi stayed in the back and made a Sikh Manmohan Singh country's prime minister. Now, Rahul Gandhi will give credibility, character and faith to the country.) Earlier in the week too, Sidhu came out in support of Rahul Gandhi days after a leader questioned the party's presidential election process. (ANI)