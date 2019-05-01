Navjot Singh Sidhu slams PM Modi for not fulfilling poll promises

[India], Apr 30 (ANI): Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not being able to fulfil his poll promises with respect to cleaning river Ganga, bringing back black money and Rs 15 lakh promise to common people.

"The Prime Minister has not fulfiled his promise of cleaning river Ganga, bringing back Rs 90 lakh crore black money from abroad and neither did he give Rs 15 lakh to the people," he said while addressing a rally here in support of Kirti Azad, who recently joined Congress.

"It is written on Kirti Azad, Rahul Gandhi and my face that we are not for sale. Prime Minister calls himself chowkidar but in reality, he is not," Sidhu added. Sidhu also questioned PM Modi's role in Rafale deal, saying, "PM Modi acted as a middleman in Rafale deal." Congress pitched former cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad from the Dhanbad Parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)