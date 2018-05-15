Navjot thanks people for their prayers post-acquittal

[India] May 15 (ANI): Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday said it is the prayers of the people that got him acquitted in the 1988 road rage case.

"I want to thank the people of Punjab, because of their prayers I have come out ten feet tall," Sidhu told the media here.

Today, Navjot Singh Sidhu who was convicted under section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) was acquitted under section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Talking about the upcoming 2019 general elections and acknowledging Congress President Rahul Gandhi's rise, he said it will be a different ball game altogether.

"Rahul Gandhi is a leader in the ascent. 2019 will be a different ball game. The alliances are coming with him," he said. "I will stand with him (Rahul Gandhi) till there is blood in my body," added Sidhu. In April, the Punjab government had sought the conviction of Sidhu and also pleaded before it to uphold the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the road rage case. Soon after, the Supreme Court on April 18 reserved its judgement on the appeal filed by the former Indian cricketer. As per the prosecution, the road rage case dates back to December 27, 1988, when Sidhu, in a road rage case, had punched one 65-year-old Gurnam Singh in Patiala, Punjab, subsequently resulting in the latter's death. Giving Sidhu the benefit of doubt, the Sessions Court Judge of Patiala had on September 22, 1999, acquitted him and his associate, Rupinder Singh Sandhu, due to lack of evidence in the case. However, the same was challenged by the state and the victim's families before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had in 2006, convicted and sentenced Sidhu to three years' imprisonment. (ANI)