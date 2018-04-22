Navy Chief Admiral Lanba in Iran to attend Naval Symposium

[India] Apr 22 (ANI): Indian Navy Chief, Admiral Sunil Lanba on Sunday began his five-day visit to Iran to attend the sixth edition of Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS).

The Naval chief is leading a four member Indian delegation for the event.

The Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS)-2018 is being hosted by Iran. The event will be organised at Tehran from April 23-25.

The IONS was conceived by the Indian Navy in 2008. It aims to enhance maritime cooperation among navies of the littoral states of the Indian Ocean Region by providing an open and inclusive forum for discussion on regionally relevant maritime issues that would lead to common understanding.

The Naval Chief's visit is also aimed at consolidating bilateral naval relations between India and Iran and to explore new avenues for naval cooperation. Admiral Sunil Lanba will also hold bilateral discussions with the Commander Iranian Navy, and other participating Chiefs of Navy/ Head of other maritime agencies. The inaugural edition of IONS was held in February 2008 at New Delhi, with Indian Navy as the Chair for two years. It was followed by UAE from 2010 - 2012, South Africa from 2012 - 2014, Australia from 2014 - 2016 and Bangladesh from 2016 - 2018. The IONS Charter of Business was agreed upon by the Conclave of Chiefs and brought into effect in February 2014. A relatively young forum, barely in its 10th year of existence, has grown into a formidable organisation with 23 members and nine observers. As the founding nation, India will also be conducting commemorative activities in November 2018 at Kochi, to celebrate its 10thAnniversary. (ANI)