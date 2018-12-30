Navy divers search for trapped miners in Meghalaya

[India], Dec 30 (ANI): Navy divers have gone inside the inundated coal mines at East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya to rescue 15 miners who are trapped inside since December 13. A 15-member diving team of the Navy from Vishakhapatnam arrived at Meghalaya on Saturday.

JS Gill, retired Engineer-in-Chief of Coal India Limited (CIL), said that it would take five days to pump out water once started.

"Navy divers have gone inside. Let us see what is recovered by them. If nothing is recovered, then we will pump out the water. Pumps have arrived but generators have not. After generators come, it will take five days to pump out water," said Gill.

SK Singh, Assistant Commandant of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), said: "NDRF team is working in coordination with Odisha Fire Services personnel who have reached here with 10 high-pressure pumps. Also, 20-member team of Odisha Fire Service headed by chief fire service officer is assisting the local authorities and NDRF in rescue operations." "They are carrying all equipment and pumps along with them so they can take out water from the inundated mine. Some other agencies have joined us in the operation, a team of Navy divers has also reached here," added Singh. The diving team of the Navy which arrived on Saturday is equipped with specialised equipment, including high-pressure pumps and a re-compression chamber and remotely operated vehicles capable of searching underwater. The Indian Air Force had also provided two aircraft to Meghalaya government for airlifting specialist personnel of the NDRF from Odisha for helping in the rescue operations. Union Defence Ministry has promised all help to the state government. The 15 miners have been trapped in a 370-feet deep illegal mine in Lumthari village here since December 13, when the water from the nearby river Lytein flooded the mine.(ANI)