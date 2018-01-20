Navy's Sub Lieutenant to walk on Rajpath for last time this R-Day

[India] January 19 (ANI): After participating in every Republic Day parade for the last 29 years, Indian Navy's Sub Lieutenant Ramesh Chand is all set to march down Rajpath one last time.

While people receive the honour of walking down Rajpath twice or maximum thrice, but in his 29 years, he led the Band of the Indian Navy for 20 years.

He will retire in April 2018 after serving the Navy for 37 years.

Chand told the reporters that he believes things have improved in the Indian Navy in the past few years.

He also hoped that the Navy contingent this year will be adjudged the best as it is a good team. (ANI)