Nawazuddin's advocate held in call data records case

[India], Mar. 17 (ANI): Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's advocate Rizwan Siddiqui has been arrested by the Thane Crime Branch in connection with a Call Data Records (CDR) racket that was unearthed in January.

Rizwan had allegedly obtained the CDR of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Anjali Siddiqui from private detectives.

He will be produced before the Thane court on Saturday.

On March 10, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife were summoned by Thane's crime branch in connection with the CDR racket.

The duo was summoned after some of the arrested accused had told the police that an advocate named Rizwan Siddiqui had obtained the CDR of the actor's wife from private detectives. The matter is part of the larger CDR leakage racket that involved private detectives illegally sourcing CDR of people for their clients. Thane's crime branch has arrested 11 in this connection, so far. India's first woman private detective, Rajani Pandit, was also arrested in this connection, in February, in addition to four more detectives. (ANI)