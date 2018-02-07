Naxal arrested in Chhattisgarh

[India] Feb. 9 (ANI): Security forces arrested a naxalite from Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

During the search operations, the security forces nabbed the naxal from the forest area of Bijapur's Basaguda.

Detonator, wires and other equipment have been recovered from him.

Maoists have been a regular nuisance in Bijapur.

On Monday, three security personnel were injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast by Maoists in Bijapur.

In another recent incident, 10 vehicles engaged in road construction work were allegedly set ablaze by Naxals in the state. (ANI)