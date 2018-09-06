Naxal arrested in Dantewada

[India], Sep 6 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh police on Wednesday arrested one Naxal in Kirandul town of Dantewada district following an encounter.

During the encounter the Naxal got injured. It is believed that several other Naxals were also injured.

In another incident on the same night, the police arrested three Naxals from Sukma district of the state.

On September 2, four Naxals were gunned down in an encounter with District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Narayanpur district. The security personnel had also recovered arms and ammunition, including one INSAS rifle and two 12 bore pistols as well as other incriminating materials from them. (ANI)