Naxal camp busted in Sukma

[India] Feb. 14 (ANI): Security Forces on Wednesday busted a Naxal camp in Sukma district and siezed a huge cache of explosives.

South Bastar Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sundarraj P said,"The Naxal camp was busted in a joint operation by District Reserve Guard & District Force in the forest area of Jongaras under Kukanar Police Station limits."

The Maoists fled the camp before the security forces reached the camp. The operation was conducted on intelligence inputs.

Security forces have recovered huge cache of explosives, eight bullet-proof jackets looted by naxals from CRPF jawans, codex wires, Naxal uniforms and day to day use material from the busted Maoist camp. (ANI)