Naxal carrying reward of 2 lakh held in Jharkhand

[India], Mar. 06 (ANI): The SSB along with Khunti Police and CRPF 94 Batallion has apprehended a Naxal carrying a reward of Rs. 2 lakh on his head in Jharkhand.

Pattu Mahaa, a member of Peoples' Liberation Front of India (PLFI) was held on late Monday night in a joint operation conducted near Sarvoda forest area under Murhu Police Station area.

Mahaa had 28 FIRs against him and was involved in six encounter with the police.

The team also recovered a country made pistol and ammunition from his possession.

Meanwhile, three Naxals were arrested from Chintagufa area in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district in a joint operation by CRPF and district police force. (ANI)