[India], May 24 (ANI): A Naxal with a reward of Rs 1lakh on his head was arrested in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district on Thursday.

The naxal has been accused of murders and loots.

Earlier in May 11, a Naxal with a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with Chhattisgarh police in Gariyaband's Darripara.

In May 3, a Maoist, carrying a Rs 5 lakh bounty on his head, was killed in an encounter with the security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.(ANI)