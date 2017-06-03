Naxal commander killed in Odisha, explosives seized

Malkangiri: Naxal commander Chinnabai was killed by the District Voluntary Force (DVF) during an encounter at Kapatuti Jungle under Chitrakonda police limits.

Malkangiri Superintendent of Police (SP) Mitrabhanu Mohapatra confirmed the news, further informing that explosives and other materials were also seized from him.

Meanwhile, a search operation is still underway to sanitize the area and ensure no untoward elements are in the area.

On June 1, at least 13 Naxals were arrested by security forces from Chintalnar and Chintagufa areas, in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

The Naxals were arrested in a joint operation carried out by the district force and district reserve group. In November last year, as many as 222 Naxals supporters, including 77 women, surrendered before the Odisha's Police in Malkangiri district.