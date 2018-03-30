Naxal hideout busted in Chhattisgarh

[India], Mar 30 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh Police on Friday busted a Naxal hideout in Irpanar forest area of Narayanpur district.

Nine Naxals were held from the hideout. Police uniforms, materials to make improvised explosive devices (IED) and two hand grenades were recovered from the site.

Earlier in the day, a security personnel was injured in an IED blast in Bijapur district.

Security personnel Laxman Rao's both legs were injured in the blast that occurred in Chinnakorepal village of the district.

Earlier on Thursday, 59 Maoist surrendered before the police and CRPF in Sukma district. (ANI)