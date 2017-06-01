Naxal-hit Bastar gets 75 new police stations

[India], June 1 (ANI): Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit Bastar district has got 75 new police stations in a bid to counter left-wing extremism more effectively.

Each of the police stations has been equipped with sufficient arms and ammunition to combat the Naxals. Every police station can accommodate 150 or more personnel.

The Centre has spent Rs 150 crore on the construction of the 75 police stations in Sukma, Bijapur, Dantewada, Narayanpur areas.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh acknowledged that building police stations in these areas was a challenge.

He told ANI, "Initially, the stations were not well-built and I acknowledge that building police stations here was quite a task and challenge. These police stations will not only neutralize the Naxals, but will also open new doors for development for an otherwise backward Bastar. With these advanced and well built stations, the morale of our forces is all set to go a notch higher. I wish to take this opportunity to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh." Initially, no one was ready to take up the, various tenders for the construction of the police stations over fears of a Naxal reprisal. Police assumed responsibility for the construction. The old age British-era building of Thana Gadiras based in the core areas of the Naxal-hit district of Dantewada did not have enough space to accommodate the personnel. The new building raised the morale of the forces. Director General, (Naxal Operation) D.M. Awasthi said, " Seventy-five police stations were built under the scheme of the Centre. These police stations will aid in tackling Naxalites conveniently. Earlier, the stations were very small, and now, one station can accommodate 100-150 personnel, which has boosted their morale We have requested for 50 more police stations. (ANI)