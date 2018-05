[India], May 11 (ANI): A Naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon area.

The security forces recovered IEDs, bags and other paraphernalia from the spot.

Around 45 Naxals were present at the spot, which later flee away.

Last week, three Naxals were killed in Sukma district. (ANI)