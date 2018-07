[India], Jul 3 (ANI): A Naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday in the jungles of Markaguda and Darel in Chhattisgarh.

Country made gun with detonators, explosives and daily use items were also recovered from the spot.

Around 51 Naxals have been killed by the security forces in five months in Chhattisgarh's Sukma and Bijapur district.

This figure is for the period of November 2017 to March 2018. (ANI)