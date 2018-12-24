Naxal National Coordinator NV Rao arrested

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh Police arrested the Naxal National Coordinator NV Rao here on Sunday.

Inspector General of Police GP Singh informed that Rao was in possession of 23 detonators, 1 mobile phone and Naxal literature.

The arrested Naxalite was working as a senior technical officer in the Central Government National Geophysical Research Institute in Hyderabad and is an explosive expert.

"Naxal National Coordinator NV Rao has been arrested in Rajnandgaon. 23 detonators, one mobile phone and Naxal literature was seized. He allegedly used his position as Senior Technical Officer in National Geophysical Research Institute to supply arms to naxals," stated Singh in a press conference held at Durg Range Office.

Rao, a resident of Andhra Pradesh was arrested from Chabukkunni area of the Rajanandgaon district. During the interrogation, Rao revealed that he worked in the Naxalites' urban network and had come to deliver a detonator to a Deepak Teltemde, who was supposed to carry out a major operation in Rajnandgaon district. He also stated that Maoists were receiving help through the urban network from the Naxalites who have already surrendered. It was also divulged that the Naxalite participated in the different movements across the country including the Kisan movement, the Narmada Bachao Andolan, the Dalit movement, the Mandla-Chutka nuclear project protest movement, the Elgaar Council (Bhima Koregaon), the protest movement against the SEZ, protest against the displacement. He was also actively working to flare as well as stabilise these movements. It was also know that Rao's wife Hemlalita is an advocate in Andhra Pradesh and runs an NGO. His younger brother is also highly influenced by the Maoist ideology and is the General Secretary of Civil Liberties Committee. The wireless phone seized from Rao was allegedly given to him by his brother. Being a responsible officer in the important venture of the central government, without any scope of doubt, he has been camouflage while misusing his position, status and helping the Maoists get ammunition and logistics help. (ANI)