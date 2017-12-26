Naxal surrenders before Telangana police

[India], Dec 26 (ANI): A 21-year-old Naxalite surrendered before the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Telangana's Nirmal district on Tuesday.

Kumari Pendram Padma surrendered before the SP, who ensured all benefits to her from the government.

She was an active member of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) since 2014 and worked in Sirvancha Dalam.

Padma revealed that she took part in an exchange of fire that took place between Sirvancha Dalam and Maharashtra Police in the forest area in Gadchiroli district of the state.

However, eight members died and six, including her, managed to escape, Padma said. (ANI) The SP urged other underground CPI Maoist cadres to surrender and lead a peaceful public life.(ANI)