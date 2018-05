[India], May 11 (ANI): A Naxal with a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with Chhattisgarh police in Gariyaband's Darripara, on Friday.

The encounter between Naxals and the police party took place in the evening around 5:00 p.m.

Gariyaband SP MH Ahire informed that the killed Naxal was Local Organisational Squads (LOS) commander.

None of the police personnel was injured in the encounter. (ANI)