Naxalism will be eliminated in next 3 years: Rajnath

[India], Oct 7 (ANI): Citing the efforts being made by the security forces in Naxal-affected areas across the country, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that he believes Naxalism will be eliminated from India in the next three years.

"People can now clearly see the magical (karishmayi) work that Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has done in Naxal-affected regions. Earlier, the jawans of our security forces used to be killed by the Naxals. But now the table has turned," Singh said while attending the 26th Raising Day Parade of Rapid Action Force (RAF) here.

He further said that due to the strong actions taken by the security forces now only 10-12 districts are affected by Naxals compared to 126 earlier. "Looking at the efforts of our security forces, I can say that in a time period of one-two or three years, Naxalism will be eliminated from India," the minister added. While saying that the Centre increased the ex-gratia for the families of the slain security personnel from nearly Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 1 crore, the Home Minister also opined that "loss of life can't be compensated by any amount of money." "Earlier, families of security personnel who lost their lives would get Rs 45-50 lakhs, but when our government came to power we ensured that they don't get less than Rs 1 crore. However, I believe that loss of life can't be compensated by any amount of money," he said. (ANI)