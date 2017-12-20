Naxals attack Masudan railway station in Bihar, abduct two staff

A group of Naxals attacked Masudan railway station in Bihar late Tuesday night. Image: ANI

: Naxals on Tuesday night attacked the Masudan railway station in Bihar and torched the station property. According to, the Naxals have also abducted two railway officials, including the assistant station master.

As per, the assistant station master, who has been abducted, called up Maldah DRM saying Naxals have threatened to kill them if trains continue plying on Masudan track. All passengers have requested to take other alternatives as a precautionary measure.

As of now, no casualties have been reported. Also, no official statement from the railway authorities has been issued regarding the incident. Rajesh Kumar, CPRO Eastern Railway, also informed that rail services have been stopped at Kiul-Jamalpur-Bhagalpur section of Malda Division. Rajesh Kumar, CPRO Eastern Railway, also informed that rail services have been stopped at Kiul-Jamalpur-Bhagalpur section of Malda Division. This is not the first time that such an incident has happened in the state. Earlier this year, a group of 20 Naxals had allegedly hijacked a train in Lakhisarai district of the state on August 3. Naxalites had then disrupted rail services on two lines after kidnapping two cabin men in the district as part of their week-long protest marked as ‘Shahadat Saptah’. This is not the first time that such an incident has happened in the state. Earlier this year, a group of 20 Naxals had allegedly hijacked a train in Lakhisarai district of the state on August 3. Naxalites had then disrupted rail services on two lines after kidnapping two cabin men in the district as part of their week-long protest marked as ‘Shahadat Saptah’.