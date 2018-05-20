Naxals can't fight with our jawans face to face: Rajnath

[India], May 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday condemned the Naxals attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district which claimed lives of six security personnel.

Earlier today, six jawans lost their lives and one got injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast, when their vehicle was passing through Cholnar village.

Talking to media, Singh said, "It is a sad incident where six jawans were killed in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada. The Naxals targeted the jawans by planting IED rather than fighting them face to face."

Troops of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have rushed to the spot. Condemning the incident, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said, "Naxals are against development and they usually target our soldiers. We will strongly retaliate against such incidents." (ANI)