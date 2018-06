[India], June 2 (ANI): Naxals killed a man in Bihar's Jamui district suspecting him to be a police informer.

The incident took place yesterday night in Khaira Police Station limits when some Naxals barged into victim's house and shot him dead.

The Khaira Police and Central Reserve of Police Force personnel soon reached the incident spot. However, the Naxals managed to escape from the spot.

The probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)