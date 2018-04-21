Naxals hamper progress, target workers

[India], April 21 (ANI): Naxals who claim to have been fighting for the rights of tribal people, remain a roadblock to development projects in the remote areas of Chhattisgarh.

Recently, Maoists abducted and killed 45-year-old P Kasu, an engineer working for a road construction company in Bastar.

The body of the engineer, his face crushed almost beyond recognition, was found floating in a rivulet.

People have condemned these cruel acts by Naxals.

Asif Iqbal, a journalist based in Chhattisgarh, said, "They (Naxals) are enemies of humanity and the country. They are enemies of progress. I have been observing for the past three decades. Earlier, they were engaged in petty incidents, but nowadays, they have been carrying out violent attacks. They want to keep the people away from progress and in the dark. They are enemies of everything."

Ramesh Nayyar, another journalist from the same state, said, "They are under pressure, but they have an existence. They have killed an engineer to remain in mainstream media. They get a boost after coming in national media." Nawal Kishor Tiwari, a member of the Action Group of National Integrity (AGNI), said, "Naxals claim to have been fighting for the rights of tribal people. But when the administration tries to carry out development work, the Naxals become obstructive. At the road construction sites, they attack workers. Recently, they killed an engineer. The government is making all efforts to do progress in trial areas and have a huge budget, but these Maoists don't want any progress for tribals." Such attempts to hamper development work in rural areas have exposed the real face of Naxals. Despite all threats and challenges posed by Naxals, tribals have welcomed development-related initiatives and are looking forward to enjoying a better life. (ANI)