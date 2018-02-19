Naxals kill three including two jawans in Chhattisgarh

Bastar (Chhattisgarh): The Naxals have killed two jawans and an employee of a construction company in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (South Bastar range) Sundarraj P said, "Two Assistant Constables Madkam Handa and Mukesh Kadthi got martryed in the Bheji-Elarmadgu encounter."

He said the encounter took place in a forest under the Bhejji police station when a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF), District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police was passing through the forest between Bhejji and Elarmadgu, it came under heavy firing from the Naxals, leading to the gun-battle.

"Two STF jawans and four DRG jawans have also been injured in the gun battle, who have been airlifted from Bhejji for treatment," he added. The injured jawans are: Salvan Raja, Chapa Rakesh, Shivram Soni, Padam Soyam, Roop Singh Poyam and Sodhi Baccha. Sundarraj also informed that the Naxals also targeted a road construction project along the stretch between Bhejji and Elarmadgu and killed one Anil Kumar, the supervisor of the private contractor. Talking to ANI, a construction company employee said that three-four Naxalites attacked the construction party. "When we heard gunshots then we fled on the tractor trolly. While we were fleeing, we saw three-four Naxalites. We do not know what happened next," said the employee. He said the Naxalites also set five tractors and a pocklian shovel on fire. In another encounter near Errabore Dead body of one Maoist cadre Bhamiya gad been recovered.