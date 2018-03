[India], Mar 27 (ANI): A youth leader from Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, who was allegedly attacked by Naxals, has lost his life in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The youth was reportedly attacked with sharp objects in Bhopalapatnam area of Bijapur.

The deceased has been identified as former district panchayat member Jagdish Kondra.

After the attack, Jagdish Kondra was rushed to Sironchha Hospital in Gadchiroli district where he succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)