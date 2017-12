[India], Dec 30 (ANI): Seven vehicles, which were engaged in road construction work in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada region, were torched by a group of Naxals.

As per the labourers, some 15-20 Naxals, carrying bow and arrow, set the vehicles ablaze on Friday.

"They threatened the labourers and torched the vehicles. The Naxals even robbed all the belongings of the labourers", said the road contractor.

An official said that the investigation has been initiated in this regard. (ANI)