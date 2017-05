At least thirty to forty Naxals set ablaze a mobile tower, three kilometers away from a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Bihar's Jamui district.

The Naxals, under Laxmipur police station area, torched the cell phone tower, situated in Anandpur village.

According to reports, tower, generator set and other instruments were damaged completely in the attack.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)