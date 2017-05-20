Nayeem Khan suspended from Hurriyat Conference, says ready for probe

[India], May 20 (ANI): Kashmiri separatist leader and chief of Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Saturday suspended Nayeem Khan's membership, days after a video emerged showing him confessing to have received funds from Pakistan to fuel unrest in Kashmir.

Following the video, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a preliminary enquiry against Khan, including Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader Gazi Javed Baba and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (R) chairman Farooq Ahmed Dar.

Responding to this, Khan said that the Indian establishment is using the media to suppress his voice and added that he is ready to face the investigation. "If they are trying to threaten us it won't work. We have been facing the Indian state for the last 35 years. If they want to investigate, they should, who is stopping them? The investigation should be open, transparent, but we don't believe in Indian agencies," Khan told ANI. "They are using media as its security arm. When they hanged Afzal Guru, judiciary was used; now in order to suppress me they are using media," he added. (ANI)