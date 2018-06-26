NBCC continues cutting trees despite court's stay order

[India], June 26 (ANI): Environmentalist Vimlendu Jha on Tuesday claimed that the National Buildings and Construction Company (NBCC) is still cutting trees, despite the Delhi High Court stay order.

On June 25, the Delhi High Court directed the state-owned construction company to not cut any more trees in the national capital till July 4.

The NBCC and Central Public Works Department (CPWD) also assured that they comply with the order and not cut trees till July 4.

Speaking to ANI, Jha said, "This morning we were on a vigil in Delhi's Netaji Nagar as we were not very confident of the NBCC following the Delhi High Court order. At 11 am today, we saw that the felling of trees was being carried out by NBCC contractors."

He further said that they had filed a contempt of court case against the NBCC while the police had taken a supervisor of the operation into its custody. "We called the Police Control Room and the police took one supervisor into custody. We have filed a case of contempt of court against the NBCC for not following basic judgement," Jha added. Around 16,500 trees were likely to be cut down for the redevelopment of office and residential complex for central government officials in Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Nauroji Nagar, Mohammadpur, Tyagraj Nagar among others. (ANI)