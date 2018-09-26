NC leader Junaid Azim Mattu resigns from party

[India], Sept. 25 (ANI): Miffed over his party's decision to boycott the forthcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) and panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference spokesman Junaid Mattu on Tuesday quit from the party.

Mattu now will be contesting the civic polls from Srinagar.

Taking to his Twitter handle Mattu said leaving the grassroots of democratic institutions open to misrepresentation would inflict serious harm on the state and also wreak havoc with the social fabric and cultural legacy.

"I will announce my candidature for the ULB elections from Srinagar tomorrow Insha Allah and I remain committed to serving my people and helping the city I grew up in meeting the challenges it's faced with. I won't be addressing the media or taking any questions today," he tweeted. Mattu started his political career with People's Conference, later left the same to join mainstream in 2009. (ANI)